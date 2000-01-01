Traqueur SA (EURONEXT:ALTRA)
Company Info - ALTRA
- Market Cap€14.310m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTRA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINFR0004043487
Company Profile
Traqueur SA is engaged in marketing and installing stolen vehicle location products for individuals and vehicle fleet management systems for businesses.