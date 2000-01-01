Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd (SEHK:1235)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1235
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1235
- Market CapHKD142.760m
- SymbolSEHK:1235
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG9042P1081
Company Profile
Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd is engaged in travel and tourism-related businesses. The company’s segments include the Travel and travel/wedding related business, Rental income from investment property and Treasury activities.