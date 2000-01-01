Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd (SEHK:1235)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1235

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1235

  • Market CapHKD142.760m
  • SymbolSEHK:1235
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG9042P1081

Company Profile

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd is engaged in travel and tourism-related businesses. The company’s segments include the Travel and travel/wedding related business, Rental income from investment property and Treasury activities.

Latest 1235 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .