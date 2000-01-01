Travel Technology Interactive SA (EURONEXT:ALTTI)

European company
Market Info - ALTTI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALTTI

  • Market Cap€14.990m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALTTI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010383877

Company Profile

Travel Technology Interactive SA is an IT company creating and developing IT management solutions. The Company provides solutions to transportation industry including IT software for the management of airlines and ferries.

