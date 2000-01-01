Travel Technology Interactive SA (EURONEXT:ALTTI)
- Market Cap€14.990m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTTI
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINFR0010383877
Travel Technology Interactive SA is an IT company creating and developing IT management solutions. The Company provides solutions to transportation industry including IT software for the management of airlines and ferries.