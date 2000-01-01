Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Ltd provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel companies in China. The company develops commercial airlines, airports, air travel products, and is a services supplier to travel agencies, corporate clients, travelers, and cargo shippers--to conduct electronic transactions and manage travel-related information. The core businesses of the company include aviation information technology services, distribution of information technology services, and clearing & accounting & settlement services for the aviation industry. Aviation information technology service revenue contributes approximately half the company's total revenue.