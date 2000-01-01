Company Profile

Retrophin Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its product pipeline includes Chenodal, Cholbam, Thiola, and Thiola EC.