Travere Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RTRX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - RTRX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RTRX

  • Market Cap$1.231bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RTRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89422G1076

Company Profile

Retrophin Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its product pipeline includes Chenodal, Cholbam, Thiola, and Thiola EC.Retrophin Inc is a pharmaceutical company based in the United States. Its drug candidates are targeted at serious rare diseases such as gallstones and bile acid synthesis disorders.

Latest RTRX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .