Traverse Energy Ltd (TSX:TVL)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TVL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TVL
- Market CapCAD0.520m
- SymbolTSX:TVL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA8943531019
Company Profile
Traverse Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Alberta, Canada. The company's production consists of natural gas, oil, and associated liquids.Traverse Energy Ltd explores, develops and produces petroleum and natural gas in Alberta, Canada. Its current production consists of natural gas, oil and associated liquids.