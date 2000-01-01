Company Profile

Travis Perkins PLC produces and sells products to the building, construction, and home improvement industries. The vast majority of revenue is generated in the United Kingdom. Travis Perkins organizes itself in four segments based on product. The general merchanting segment, which generates the most revenue, sells products for maintenance, improvement, and construction projects to trade professionals and self-builders. The plumbing and heating segment sells plumbing and heating products to plumbers and contractors. The contracts segment sells building supplies for large construction projects including new road, rail, power generation, and public infrastructure. The consumer segment operates hundreds of do-it-yourself home improvement stores under the Wickes, Tool Station, and Tile Giant.Travis Perkins PLC operates based building materials and products distribution businesses. It supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects.