Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:TMCI)
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINUS89455T1097
Treace Medical Concepts Inc is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company. It is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities. The company's patented Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction procedure is designed to reproducibly correct all planes of the bunion deformity and address the root cause of the bunion, while allowing patients to return to their active lives quickly.