Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD12.047bn
  • SymbolASX:TWE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • ISINAU000000TWE9

Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd has its operations in the beverages industry. Its key areas include viticulture, winemaking and the marketing, sale and distribution of wine. The Company brands include Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass and Rosemount.

