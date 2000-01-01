Tree Island Steel Ltd (TSE:TSL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TSL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TSL
- Market CapCAD53.340m
- SymbolTSE:TSL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINCA89467Q2009
Company Profile
Tree Island Steel Ltd is a producer and supplier of steel wire and products. The company's products include collated and bulk nails, stucco reinforcing products, concrete reinforcing mesh, fencing, and other fabricated wire products.