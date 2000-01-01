Company Profile

Treehouse Foods, the largest private label manufacturer in the U.S., is the product of a slew of acquisitions, the most significant being the 2016 acquisition of Ralcorp, Conagra’s former private brands business. The firm plays in over 25 categories, including snacks like pretzels and cookies, meals like pasta and dry dinners, and single-serve beverages like pods and ready-to-drink coffee. Retailers represent its most significant end-market, where it sells products for resale under retailer brands, but it also serves foodservice customers (providing a similar service as its retail business), industrial (selling bulk food for repackaging and repurposing), and branded consumer goods firms (under co-packing arrangements). Over 90% of its revenue comes from the U.S.Treehouse Foods Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing consumer packaged food and beverage. Its products include snack nuts, retail bakery, beverages, salad dressings, cookies and crackers, cereals, pickles, Mexican & other sauces.