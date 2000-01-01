Company Profile

Treehouse Foods Inc is a U.S. private-label food and beverage supplier and manufacturer. Its portfolio includes refrigerated and snack products in the following categories: baked goods (pretzels, candy, pita, crackers, cookies, refrigerated dough), beverages and beverage enhancers (coffee, tea, drink mixes, nondairy creamers), condiments (dressings, dips, mayonnaise, pickles, gravies, jams, salsa), healthy snacks (snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit and vegetables), and meals (infant feeding, soups, dry dinners). Its customers are retailers (supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and speciality retailers) foodservice distributors, and industrial manufacturers. Most products are produced by its two largest businesses: Bay Valley Foods and TreeHouse Private Brands.