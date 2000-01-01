Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS)
North American company
Market Cap: $2.464bn
Symbol: NYSE:THS
Industry: Consumer Defensive
Sector: Packaged Foods
ISIN: US89469A1043
Treehouse Foods Inc is a U.S. private-label food and beverage supplier and manufacturer. Its portfolio includes refrigerated and snack products in the following categories: baked goods (pretzels, candy, pita, crackers, cookies, refrigerated dough), beverages and beverage enhancers (coffee, tea, drink mixes, nondairy creamers), condiments (dressings, dips, mayonnaise, pickles, gravies, jams, salsa), healthy snacks (snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit and vegetables), and meals (infant feeding, soups, dry dinners). Its customers are retailers (supermarkets, mass merchandisers, and speciality retailers) foodservice distributors, and industrial manufacturers. Most products are produced by its two largest businesses: Bay Valley Foods and TreeHouse Private Brands.Treehouse Foods Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing consumer packaged food and beverage. Its products include snack nuts, retail bakery, beverages, salad dressings, cookies and crackers, cereals, pickles, Mexican & other sauces.