Trek 2000 International Ltd (SGX:5AB)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5AB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5AB
- Market CapSGD15.330m
- SymbolSGX:5AB
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1I59882965
Company Profile
Trek 2000 International Ltd is an investment holding company and the ownership of a portfolio of intellectual property. The company provides solutions ranging from interactive consumer solutions, wireless, anti-piracy, and compression and encryption to sophisticated enterprise solutions. Its services are used by the digital industry. The business operates in various segments that include Interactive Consumer Solutions, which produces wireless, anti-piracy, and others; Customised Solutions, which develops products as per customer's requirement; and Licensing Business, which provides licensees based on group's patented technologies. The Interactive Consumer Solutions segment generates maximum revenue for the company.Trek 2000 International Ltd provides solutions ranging from interactive consumer solutions, wireless, anti-piracy, and compression and encryption to sophisticated enterprise solutions. Its services are used by the digital industry.