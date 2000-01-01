Company Profile

Trek 2000 International Ltd is an investment holding company and the ownership of a portfolio of intellectual property. The company provides solutions ranging from interactive consumer solutions, wireless, anti-piracy, and compression and encryption to sophisticated enterprise solutions. Its services are used by the digital industry. The business operates in various segments that include Interactive Consumer Solutions, which produces wireless, anti-piracy, and others; Customised Solutions, which develops products as per customer's requirement; and Licensing Business, which provides licensees based on group's patented technologies. The Interactive Consumer Solutions segment generates maximum revenue for the company.