Trek Metals Ltd DR (ASX:TKM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TKM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TKM
- Market CapAUD4.190m
- SymbolASX:TKM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000TKM7
Company Profile
Trek Metals Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration and evolution of mineral properties in Zambia. The company's projects include Kroussou Project, Lawn Hill Project, and Kangaluwi Copper Project.