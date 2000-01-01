Trellus Health Ordinary Shares (LSE:TRLS)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRLS
- Market Cap£114.650m
- SymbolLSE:TRLS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNNFM402
Company Profile
Trellus Health PLC is commercializing the provision of digital chronic condition management solutions for employers and health plans that utilize the scientifically validated GRITT resilience-based methodology and a proprietary HIPAA-compliant technology platform called TrellusElevate to coordinate and deliver personalized care remotely via telehealth. The company is initially focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, which include the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis but considers its approach to have potential utility and demand across many chronic conditions.