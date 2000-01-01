Company Profile

Trellus Health PLC is commercializing the provision of digital chronic condition management solutions for employers and health plans that utilize the scientifically validated GRITT resilience-based methodology and a proprietary HIPAA-compliant technology platform called TrellusElevate to coordinate and deliver personalized care remotely via telehealth. The company is initially focused on Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, which include the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis but considers its approach to have potential utility and demand across many chronic conditions.