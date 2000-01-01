Trenchant Capital Corp (TSX:TCC)

North American company
Market Info - TCC

Company Info - TCC

  • Market CapCAD1.160m
  • SymbolTSX:TCC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89485R1073

Company Profile

Trenchant Capital Corp is a Canada based investment issuer. The company is in the business of providing special situation debt financing to established companies.

Latest TCC news

