TrenDevice SPA Ordinary Shares (MTA:TD)
European company
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolMTA:TD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINIT0005422792
TrenDevice SPA is a retailer of consumer electronics such as mobiles, tablets, watches, airpods, and play stations. The company also focuses on instant buying of used hi-tech products; reconditioning of products through a process that guarantees high quality; resale of refurbished products; and sale of TrenDevice brand accessories.