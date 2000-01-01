Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA (MTA:TFI)
- Market Cap€321.320m
- SymbolMTA:TFI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINIT0005390965
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA is the holding company. The company's segment includes Special foundation works and Manufacture of special machinery for foundations. It generates maximum revenue from the Special foundation works segment. The geographical segment includes Italy; Europe; USA and Canada; Latin America; Africa; Middle East and Asia and Far East and Rest of the world. It derives a majority of revenue from the Middle East and Asia. The group is also active in the sector of renewable energy, mainly wind energy.Trevi Finanziaria Industriale through its subsidiaries provides foundation engineering services for civil works and infrastructure projects. It also offers oil drilling services.