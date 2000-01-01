Company Profile

Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wooden alternative-decking products. The company offers outdoor products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing, and outdoor lighting categories. Its products are sold under the Trex brand and manufactured in the United States. Further, the company licenses its Trex brand to third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex trademark. The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.Trex Co Inc offers an alternative composite decking from the wood that was being used traditionally. The company's composite decking offering provides low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly decking products for outdoor spaces.