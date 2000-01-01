Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Class A (TSE:TZZ)

North American company
Company Info - TZZ

  • Market CapCAD1.860m
  • SymbolTSE:TZZ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorSpecialty Finance
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89532L1031

Company Profile

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-bank commercial mortgage lender. The company provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate.

