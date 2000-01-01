Company Profile

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd is a mineral resource company, which engages in the exploration of gold and base metals. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Canadian Shield, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and base metals. Its projects include Detour West Project, Red Lake Extension, Sky Lake, South Abitibi and North Abitibi.