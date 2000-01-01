Triad Group (LSE:TRD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRD
- Market Cap£4.230m
- SymbolLSE:TRD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINGB0009035741
Company Profile
Triad Group PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) consultancy and solutions services, and IT resourcing to public and private sectors. Geographically, it operates and derives revenue from the United Kingdom. Its services include Consulting and Advisory, Staffing, Resourcing and Recruitment, Development and Engineering, Software and Product Design, Programme and Project Delivery and Support, Operations and Maintenance.Triad Group PLC is engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) resourcing, consultancy and solutions services to the public and private sectors.