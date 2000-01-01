Company Profile

Triad Group PLC is a UK-based company which is engaged in the provision of Information Technology (IT) consultancy and solutions services, and IT resourcing to public and private sectors. Geographically, it operates and derives revenue from the United Kingdom. Its services include Consulting and Advisory, Staffing, Resourcing and Recruitment, Development and Engineering, Software and Product Design, Programme and Project Delivery and Support, Operations and Maintenance.