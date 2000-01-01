Company Profile

Tribal Group PLC is a provider of systems and solutions to the international education, learning and training markets. It has two business segments. Student Information Systems (SIS) segment represents the delivery of software and subsequent maintenance and support services and the activities through which it deploys and configures software for its customers. Education Services (ES) segment represents inspection and review services which support the assessment of educational delivery, and a portfolio of performance improvement tools and services, including analytics, software solutions, facilities, and asset management. The company generates maximum revenue from the SIS segment. Geographically, it operates in the UK, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America and the rest of the world.