Triboron International AB Class B (OMX:TRIBO B)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRIBO B

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRIBO B

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:TRIBO B
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0010600429

Company Profile

Triboron International AB is a Swedish environmental technology company founded and managed by a group of leading Swedish industrialists. The company's technology is developed for industrial integration into fuels for a wide range of vehicles and machines. Further, it reduces carbon dioxide emissions and provides significant financial savings. It also enables increased use of biofuels.

Latest TRIBO B news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .