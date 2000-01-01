Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.Trican Well Service Ltd is an oilfield services company engaged in providing products, equipment, services and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, United States and internationally.