Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TCW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TCW
- Market CapCAD122.170m
- SymbolTSE:TCW
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINCA8959451037
Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.Trican Well Service Ltd is an oilfield services company engaged in providing products, equipment, services and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, United States and internationally.