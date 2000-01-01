Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TCN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TCN
- Market CapCAD2.126bn
- SymbolTSE:TCN
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINCA89612W1023
Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is an investor and asset manager engaged in the residential real estate industry in North America. It invests through Tricon Housing Partners, Tricon American Homes, Tricon Lifestyle Communities and Tricon Luxury Residences.