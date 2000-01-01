Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc, formerly Tricon Capital Group is a residential real estate company focused on rental housing in North America. The company invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multifamily rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and it manages third-party capital related to its investments. The majority of the company's assets in real estate are single-family rental homes, which also contribute the key revenue for the company operations. The company holds investments primarily in the U.S. and Canada.Tricon Capital Group Inc is an investor and asset manager engaged in the residential real estate industry in North America. It invests through Tricon Housing Partners, Tricon American Homes, Tricon Lifestyle Communities and Tricon Luxury Residences.