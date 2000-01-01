Company Profile

Tricorn Group PLC is a UK based company, engaged in the development and manufacturing of pipe solutions. Its principal activities comprise of high precision tube manipulation and systems engineering. Business activity of the firm is operated through two segments namely Energy and Transportation. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas and marine sectors. The Transportation segment provides ferrous, non-ferrous and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in off-highway, medical, and other such applications. Geographically, Tricorn has it has a business presence in the region of UK, Europe and rest of the world of which UK region accounts for majority source of revenue.