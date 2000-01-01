Company Profile

Trifast PLC is engaged in engineering, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial fastenings and category C components to industries and customers. The company geographical segments include the UK, Europe, USA, and Asia. Europe segment includes Norway, Sweden, Hungary, Ireland, Holland, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Poland. The USA segment includes the USA and Mexico. Asia segment includes Malaysia, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and the Philippines. It derives a majority of revenue from the UK segment. The company serves Electronics, Automotive, Domestic appliances, Distributors, General industrial and Other sectors.Trifast PLC engineers, manufactures and distributes industrial fastenings and category C components to industries and customers. Its products are used in automotive, electronics and domestic appliances.