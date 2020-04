Company Profile

Trigano SA is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.Trigano SA is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. It offers products like motor caravans, camping cars and mobile homes, accessories and spare parts, trailers, and camping equipment.