Trigiant Group Ltd (SEHK:1300)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD2.651bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1300
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • ISINKYG905191022

Company Profile

Trigiant Group Ltd is engaged in research, development and sale of feeder cable series, optical fibre cable series and related products for mobile communications and telecommunication equipment.

