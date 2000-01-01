Trigon Metals Inc (TSX:TM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TM
- Market CapCAD7.560m
- SymbolTSX:TM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA89620A1003
Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc together with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia.