Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRIL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRIL
- Market CapCAD18.790m
- SymbolTSE:TRIL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA89620X5064
Company Profile
Trillium Therapeutics Inc is an immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its SIRPaFc and CD200 monoclonal antibody targets immuno regulatory pathways that tumor cells exploit to evade the host immune system.