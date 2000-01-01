Trilogiq SA (EURONEXT:ALTRI)
- Market Cap€16.600m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTRI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0010397901
Trilogiq SA is engaged in designing, producing, and integrating tubular systems for outfitting production lines. Its products are used to reduce non-productive areas, decrease operator movements, and optimize ergonomics, costs, and production times.