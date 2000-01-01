Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX:TMQ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TMQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TMQ

  • Market Cap$305.460m
  • SymbolAMEX:TMQ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89621C1059

Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploration and development of its upper kobuk mineral projects located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska, United States.

Latest TMQ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .