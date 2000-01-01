TriMas Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TRS)

  • Market Cap$1.445bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TRS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Industrial Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8962152091

Company Profile

TriMas Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered and applied products. The company operates through three segments. The packaging segment manufactures and distributes closure and dispensing systems. The aerospace segment supplies blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, and other products for the aerospace industry. The specialty product segment manufactures and distributes steel cylinders, industrial sealing, and fastener.TriMas Corp is an engineered and applied products company. It designs, manufactures, closure and dispensing systems, blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, gaskets, cylinders, natural-gas-powered engines and parts, and gas supplied to various industries.

