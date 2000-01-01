Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides location-based solutions that are used in global positioning system (GPS), laser, optical and inertial technologies. Its products portfolio includes 3D laser scanning, flow and application control systems, monitoring systems, water management, and navigation infrastructure. It also manufactures laser and optics-based products, and GPS products. The company serves various industries which include agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial among others. The company operates in four reportable segments namely, Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. It derives most of its revenues from the US and Europe with the rest coming from the Asia Pacific and other markets.