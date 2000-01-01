Company Profile

Trinet Group Inc is a United States-based company that provides human resources solutions for small to medium-size companies. The company's bundled product offerings include payroll processing, tax administration, employee benefits programs, employee compensation insurance and claims management, compliance, risk mitigation, expense and time management, human resources consultancy, and others. TriNet operates under a co-employment model, where employment-related responsibilities are allocated between the company and its customers through contracts. The company's customers come from various industries, including technology, life science, nonprofit organizations, professional services, etc. TriNet generates almost all its revenue from the American domestic market.Trinet Group Inc provides human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. Its HR solution includes multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers' compensation insurance, and claims management.