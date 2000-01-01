Company Profile

Trinity Biotech PLC is in the business of development, manufacture, and marketing of clinical diagnostic products for clinical laboratory and point of care sections of the diagnostic market. Its products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine. The company also provides raw materials to the life sciences and research industries globally. It markets products under the brand names Recombigen, Unigold, MarBlot, Mardx, Premier, Immublot, EZ, Capita and others. Geographically, it has two segments namely the Americas and Rest of World of which it derives a majority of its revenues from the Americas segment.Trinity Biotech PLC develops, manufactures and markets clinical diagnostic products. Its products are used for detecting autoimmune, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes and disorders of the liver.