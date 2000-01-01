Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TRN

  • Market Cap$1.931bn
  • SymbolNYSE:TRN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8965221091

Company Profile

Trinity Industries Inc is a diversified industrial company. The Company owns businesses providing products & services to the to the energy, transportation, chemical, and construction sectors.Trinity Industries Inc is a diversified industrial company. The company owns businesses providing products and services to the to the energy, transportation, chemical, and construction sectors. The company generates its revenue from Rail group.

Latest TRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .