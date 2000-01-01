Trinity Ltd (SEHK:891)

APAC company
Market Info - 891

Company Info - 891

  • Market CapHKD816.820m
  • SymbolSEHK:891
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • ISINBMG906241002

Company Profile

Trinity Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the retailing and wholesale of premium menswear in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore Europe, and Rest of the World.

