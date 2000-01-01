Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX:TPHS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TPHS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TPHS
- Market Cap$90.630m
- SymbolAMEX:TPHS
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS89656D1019
Company Profile
Trinity Place Holdings Inc is a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company. Its core business is to own, invest in, manage, develop or redevelop real estate assets and real estate-related securities.