Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Share Price

Company Profile

Trinseo is a leading global materials company and manufacturer of synthetic rubber, latex, and plastics products. The company's operating segments include latex binders, synthetic rubber, feedstocks, polystyrene, Americas styrenics, engineered materials, and base plastics. The company is a global leader in styrene-butadiene latex and holds a strong market position in Europe and North America. Base plastics is the business line with the highest net sales and contains compounds and blends for automotive and other applications. Europe accounts for the highest net sales by geography and building and construction/sheet accounts for the highest net sales by end market.Trinseo SA operates in the rubber and plastic industry. It manufactures and markets emulsion polymers and plastics, including various specialty and technologically differentiated products. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.