Company Profile

Trio Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in the gold business sector. The company is engaged in the exploration, analysis, and evaluation of precious mineral properties. Its projects consist of McNeil Gold property and Rodeo Creek property.Trio Gold Corp is a Canada-based company. It is involved in gold business sector. The company is engaged in the exploration, analysis, and evaluation of mineral properties. Its projects consist of McNeil Gold property and Rodeo Creek property.