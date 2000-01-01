Company Profile

Trio-Tech International is a provider of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The company operates in four segments namely Manufacturing, Testing services, Distribution and Real Estate. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals. The Testing segment renders services to the manufacturer and purchaser of semiconductors and other entities. Its Distribution segment is involved in the distribution of its products. The company's Real Estate segment consists of investment in real estate. Its geographical area of operations includes the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and China.Trio-Tech International is a provider of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services primarily through its laboratories in Southeast Asia. The company’s segments include Manufacturing, Testing services, Distribution and Real Estate.