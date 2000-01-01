Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (SGX:K3RD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - K3RD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - K3RD

  • Market Cap$21.036bn
  • SymbolSGX:K3RD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89677Q1076

Company Profile

Ctrip.com International Ltd provides travel related services. Its areas of interest include reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged-tour, corporate travel management services, as well as Internet-related advertising.

Latest K3RD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .