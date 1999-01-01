Company Profile

Trip.com is the largest online travel agency in China. The company generated about 78% of sales from accommodation reservations and transportation ticketing in 2020. The rest of Trip.com's revenue comes from package tours and corporate travel. Most of its sales come through websites and mobile platforms, while the rest come from call centers. The company was founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq in December 2003.Ctrip.com International Ltd provides travel related services. Its areas of interest include reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged-tour, corporate travel management services, as well as Internet-related advertising.