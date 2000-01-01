Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp is a diversified insurance provider that operates in Puerto Rico. The company operates three segments including Managed Care, Life insurance; and Property and casualty insurance. It generates the vast majority of its revenue through premiums earned from the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid sectors. Triple-S generally receives revenues from premiums, administrative service fees, and investment income.Triple-S Management Corp is a Puerto Rico-based company serving the managed care industry. The company offers a broad portfolio of managed care products, life insurance, accident and disability insurance and property and casualty insurance.