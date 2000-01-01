Tristar Gold Inc (TSX:TSG)

North American company
Market Info - TSG

Company Info - TSG

  • Market CapCAD36.090m
  • SymbolTSX:TSG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA89678B1094

Company Profile

Tristar Gold Inc a Canada based exploration stage company that acquires, explores for and develops mineral properties in Brazil. Its projects include Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil.

