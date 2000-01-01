Company Profile

Tristel PLC is a player in the healthcare platform. The company is a manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. Its core product candidate is a chlorine dioxide formulation. It caters to three market avenues; The Human Healthcare market, The Contamination Control market and the Animal Healthcare market. The Human Healthcare division deals with hospital infection prevention and accounts for the major share of the company's revenues.